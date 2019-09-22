Richard C. Rousseau
KENOSHA - Richard C. Rousseau, age 57, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He leaves behind his wife Tonya; daughters, Mikayla and Lindsay; his mother, Betty in Racine; other relatives. Visitation at the funeral home Saturday, September 28, 2019, 2- 4 P.M. with a time for sharing memories at 4 P.M. Memorials to the family have been suggested.
Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.
