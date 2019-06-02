Richard Donald Birkholz

June 4, 1927 - May 29, 2019

RACINE – Richard Donald Birkholz, 91, passed away at Home Harbor on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Dick was born in Racine on June 4, 1927 to Herman P. Birkholz and Clara (nee, Ultsch) Sharp. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Dick retired from Pugh Oil company. He moved to Riverbend Resort in Watertown where he loved spending time at his camper.

Survivors include his children, Rusty D. (Theresa) Birkholz, Robin Birkholz, Rick D. (Kathy) Birkholz and Rebecca Chianelli; and his grandchildren Danielle, Zachary and Rusty. Dick is also survived by his special companion, Trouble; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Birkholz; sister, Lois Birkholz; and stepfather, Guy Sharp.

A memorial service for Dick will be held at the West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment with full military honors will follow. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family in the Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the aids at Home Harbor, especially Kathleen and to the staff at Compassionate Care Hospice for all their compassionate care.

