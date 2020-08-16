Richard E. "Dick" Purath

February 23, 1933 - August 12, 2020

RACINE – Richard E. Purath, 87, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Dick was born in Green Bay on February 23, 1933 to the late Elmer and Myrtle (nee, Trentlage) Purath. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On September 14, 1963, Dick married the love of his life, the former Suzanne M. Lom. He began his career in funeral service at the Coad Funeral Home in Green Bay before moving to Menominee, MI where he worked with the Kell Funeral Home. Dick was owner of the Zeitler-Purath Funeral Home in Marinette, the Schneider-Purath Funeral Home in Manitowoc and the Purath-Strand Funeral Home in Racine. Dick was an avid handball player and swimmer. He enjoyed attending cigar dinners. He was a member of the Big Brothers in Marinette, the Racine Family YMCA, Racine Lion's Club, German Club, the Moose Lodge and the Marching Club.

Survivors include his wife, Suzanne Purath; children, Mark (Traci) Purath, Mary (Stan) Anderson, Anne (Greg) Ryan and Amy (Matt) Stroh; grandchildren, Anicka, Eilis, and Kadin Purath, Toney and Tank Anderson, Maggie and Colin Ryan, and Sarah and Emma Stroh. Dick is also survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Myron and Ione Lom.

Due to the current Covid health crisis, a private family Mass will be held followed by Full Military Honors. Entombment will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park in Green Bay. Memorials in Dick's honor may be directed to the VA Center in Union Grove or to Alzheimer's Research.

