Richard Emil Daniels
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Emil Daniels Richard Emil Daniels, 92, of Burlington, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home. A public visitation honoring Rich's life will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 4 until 8PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. The funeral home has a limited capacity and for the safety of our mother, the Daniels family is asking those that attend the visitation, to wear a mask and to strictly adhere to the CDC guidelines of proper social distancing. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 625 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105 (262) 763-3434 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved