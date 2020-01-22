Richard J. Jensen

Richard J. Jensen, 90, of Rhinelander, formerly of Racine, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Grace Lodge Assisted Living.

Visitation will be at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Richard will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park with full military honors on Friday at 11 a.m. Please meet at cemetery Chapel.

See Thursdays Journal Times or funeral home website for full obituary information.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479