Richard J. Jensen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Jensen.
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
West Lawn Memorial Park
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard J. Jensen

Richard J. Jensen, 90, of Rhinelander, formerly of Racine, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Grace Lodge Assisted Living.

Visitation will be at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Richard will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park with full military honors on Friday at 11 a.m. Please meet at cemetery Chapel.

See Thursdays Journal Times or funeral home website for full obituary information.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.