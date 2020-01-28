Richard J. Kucharski"Rick"

August 16, 1963 – January 24, 2020

RACINE – Richard James Kucharski, 56, known to all as Rick, passed away on January 24, 2020.

A celebration of Ricks life will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2019, 6:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until the time of the service.

