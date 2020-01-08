Richard J. Kuiper (1923 - 2020)
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Racine Christian Reformed Church
900 Illinois Street
Racine, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Racine Christian Reformed Church
900 Illinois Street
Racine, WI
Obituary
Richard J. Kuiper

June 4, 1923 - January 4, 2020

MT. PLEASANT – Richard J. Kuiper, age 96, left this earthly world peacefully at home on Saturday, January 4, 2020, to be with his heavenly Father. Richard was born on June 4, 1923, in Franksville, WI, to John and Winifred (Reyenga) Kuiper. Richard married Ruth Osinga of Franksville on May 10, 1946 and they celebrated 73 years together.

Visitation will be held at 9:30am with the funeral service following at 10:30am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois Street, Racine. Pastor Anson Veenstra will be officiating. After the service, a luncheon will be served at the church. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 9000 Washington Avenue, Mt. Pleasant.

Sturino Funeral Home is assisting the family with preparations. Richard's full obituary is available on their website www.sturinofuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Racine Christian School Endowment Fund, 912 Virginia Street, Racine WI 53405.
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 8, 2020
