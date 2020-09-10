1/1
Richard Joseph Fox
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Joseph Fox

August 3, 1923 - September 6, 2020

RACINE - Richard Joseph Fox, 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Richard was born to the late John and Mame (nee Zimmers) Fox on August 3, 1923, in Racine. He was united in marriage to Lois Jensen on May 3, 1952, at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Racine.

Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps from 1943-1945. He flew a P47 Thunderbolt during WWII. Richard was apart of the 9th Air Force, Fighter Group 368, Fighter Squadron 396 which was called the Thunderbums. Richard worked as a draftsman at American Motors for 27 years. He retired in March of 1990. Richard was a faithful member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He was part of the Racine Dairy Statesman Barbershop and was in a quartet called the Checkmarks. Richard was also part of the American Motors Golf League. Most of all, Richard loved his family and cherished every moment he had with them.

Left to cherish Richard's memory is his loving wife, Lois Fox; children: Nanette Shellberg, Susan (Jon) Ervin, Dennis (Rocio) Fox, Scott (Katie) Fox, and Ronald (Crystal) Fox; sister, Margaret Vrana; sisters-in-law: Mary Fox and Jane (Don) Scheller; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; along with many other relatives and friends.

Richard is preceded in death by his brothers: Bernard, Charles, and Peter William Fox.

A funeral mass for Richard will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 am with Fr. Yamid Blanco officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church on Saturday from 10 am until the time of service. Anyone planning on attending Richard's services will be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the church along with following social distancing guidelines. Private inurnment will follow at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's name to Aurora Hospice (1155 N Honey Creek Pkwy, Wauwatosa, WI 53213) would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Aurora Hospice Team and the in-home caregiver, Adam, for their wonderful care of Richard.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
(262) 634-3361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved