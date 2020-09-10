Richard Joseph Fox

August 3, 1923 - September 6, 2020

RACINE - Richard Joseph Fox, 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Richard was born to the late John and Mame (nee Zimmers) Fox on August 3, 1923, in Racine. He was united in marriage to Lois Jensen on May 3, 1952, at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Racine.

Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps from 1943-1945. He flew a P47 Thunderbolt during WWII. Richard was apart of the 9th Air Force, Fighter Group 368, Fighter Squadron 396 which was called the Thunderbums. Richard worked as a draftsman at American Motors for 27 years. He retired in March of 1990. Richard was a faithful member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He was part of the Racine Dairy Statesman Barbershop and was in a quartet called the Checkmarks. Richard was also part of the American Motors Golf League. Most of all, Richard loved his family and cherished every moment he had with them.

Left to cherish Richard's memory is his loving wife, Lois Fox; children: Nanette Shellberg, Susan (Jon) Ervin, Dennis (Rocio) Fox, Scott (Katie) Fox, and Ronald (Crystal) Fox; sister, Margaret Vrana; sisters-in-law: Mary Fox and Jane (Don) Scheller; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; along with many other relatives and friends.

Richard is preceded in death by his brothers: Bernard, Charles, and Peter William Fox.

A funeral mass for Richard will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 am with Fr. Yamid Blanco officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church on Saturday from 10 am until the time of service. Anyone planning on attending Richard's services will be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the church along with following social distancing guidelines. Private inurnment will follow at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's name to Aurora Hospice (1155 N Honey Creek Pkwy, Wauwatosa, WI 53213) would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Aurora Hospice Team and the in-home caregiver, Adam, for their wonderful care of Richard.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361