Richard Krause

October 14, 1947 - April 22, 2019

Mr. Richard Krause, age 71, of Dalton, Georgia and formerly of Racine, Wisconsin and Burnsville, North Carolina passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at his residence.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a former Scoutmaster. He attended Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.

Mr. Krause was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Peterson Krause; father, Jack Krause; mother, Kathryn Stannis Krause; and brother, Jim Krause.

Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Faith Krause and Scott and Terri Krause – all of Burnsville, North Carolina; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Elizabeth Krause of Racine, Wisconsin; sisters and brother-in-law, Cathy and Eric Mitchell of Burlington, Wisconsin and Caryl Brown of Union Grove, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Brian Krause, Melissa Burrell, Joshua Krause, Samantha Krause, and Alainey Krause; great-grandchild, Emmett Krause; and several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held. Cremation services for Mr. Krause were provided by Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth, Georgia.