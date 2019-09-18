Richard L. "Dick" Imrie

October 12, 1942 - September 14, 2019

Age 76, of Burlington passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Sage Meadow Living Center in Lake Geneva. He was born October 12, 1942 to Clarence and Helen (nee Gardner) Imrie in Lyons, WI. He spent his early life in Lyons and Burlington. Dick graduated from Burlington High School. Dick served his country in the U. S. Navy during Vietnam, 1962 thru 1964. He was formerly employed at Foster Forbes as a forklift truck driver. Dick loved baseball and assisted with the local youth baseball programs. He was a diehard Cubs and Packer fan. Dick love spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Dick is survived by his daughters: Trisha (Chad) Heiligenthal, Kristin Imrie and Laurie Imrie, grandchildren: Quinn Imrie and Seth and Keegan Heiligenthal. He is further survived by a sister Betty Westman other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law Jim Westman.

The family has suggested Memorials, in honor of Dick, be made to his family to be divided amongst his favorite youth organizations.

Dick's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to staff of Aurora Hospice and the staff and his friends at Sage Meadows Living Center for their care and compassion.

Funeral services will take place on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home at 1PM. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019 from 10 am until 12:45 pm.

