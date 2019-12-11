Richard L. Koepsel

Richard L. Koepsel

RACINE - Richard L. Koepsel,84, passed away surrounded by his family at his home on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m. Interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veteran Cemetery on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 11, 2019
