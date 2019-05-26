Richard L. Spang

January 22, 1939 - May 23, 2019

RACINE - Richard L. Spang, age 80, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, May 23, 2019.

He was born in Racine, January 22, 1939, son of the late Robert and Eva (Nee: Cheves) Spang.

Richard graduated from St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1957" and proudly served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. On August 27, 1966, at St. Rita's Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Gail L. Despins. Richard was employed as a union carpenter for 41 years retiring in 2008. He truly enjoyed the construction business and the many friends he made. In his retirement Richard was able to focus on his passion the family farm. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Gail; sons, Randall (Kerry) Spang, Curtis (Sharon) Spang; grandchildren, Hailee, Austin, Madelyn and Sydney; in-laws, Sandra (Ryan) Smith, Patricia (Bruce) Schmidt, Arthur Despins, Judy Spang; special friends, Sylvia and Tom Sabol; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Spang and Alan (Carol) Spang.

Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to one's favorite charity have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com