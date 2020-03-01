Richard Lyle Russ

November 18, 1932 - February 26, 2020

Richard was born to the late Lyle and Nadine (Darrow) Russ. Richard served in the US Navy.

In August 1953 He married Eleanor (Weber). They had 6 children before her death in 1990. He was a machinist, firefighter, and spent 20+years as a truck driver before retiring in the 1990s. in June 1991 Richard married Jacquelyn (Sukus). Together they enjoyed Fishing, Camping, and spending time with family.

Richard is survived by wife Jacquelyn, 4 Sons Rick Russ, Steven (Sue) Russ, Kelly Russ, Rory Russ, and 1 daughter Lori (Rob) Fewless. Grandchildren Steven, James, Timothy, Duane, Paul, Brandon, and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by first wife Eleanor, son Gary, parents, and siblings.