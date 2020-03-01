Richard Lyle Russ

Guest Book
  • "Godspeed to my extended family. Uncle Richard was a good..."
    - Jeffrey VanHara
  • "Praying for ya. Ya be in my prayers and thoughts. "
    - Rebecca Bingham
Service Information
McNeece Morris Funeral Home - Fulton
401 South Cummings
Fulton, MS
38843
(662)-862-3155
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
the Cheesehead Pizzeria Restuarant
Fulton, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard Lyle Russ

November 18, 1932 - February 26, 2020

Richard was born to the late Lyle and Nadine (Darrow) Russ. Richard served in the US Navy.

In August 1953 He married Eleanor (Weber). They had 6 children before her death in 1990. He was a machinist, firefighter, and spent 20+years as a truck driver before retiring in the 1990s. in June 1991 Richard married Jacquelyn (Sukus). Together they enjoyed Fishing, Camping, and spending time with family.

Richard is survived by wife Jacquelyn, 4 Sons Rick Russ, Steven (Sue) Russ, Kelly Russ, Rory Russ, and 1 daughter Lori (Rob) Fewless. Grandchildren Steven, James, Timothy, Duane, Paul, Brandon, and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by first wife Eleanor, son Gary, parents, and siblings.
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 1, 2020
bullet Firefighters bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.