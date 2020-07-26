1/1
Richard M. Sorenson
1956 - 2020
Richard M. Sorenson

June 20, 1956 - July 19 2020

RACINE - Richard Melvin Sorenson, 64, passed away on Sunday, July 19 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Racine on June 20, 1956, the son of the late Melvin and Esther "Jo" (nee: Nielsen) Sorenson. Rich was a graduate of Case High School. He worked as maintenance mechanic for many years, retiring from Cargill Meat Solutions in Milwaukee in 2018.

Rich was known as the "Handyman Guy". He enjoyed repairing small engines, model trains, and building go-carts and RC cars for his children.

Surviving are his children, Heather (Del) Larsen, and Jeremy (Mindy) Sorensen; grandchildren, Williamina, Tristen, and Ciennah; siblings, Kris Halker, Kathie Sittig, Su Kish, Randy (Renee) Sorenson, and Lori (Chuck) Lee. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Ascension at Home Hospice for the loving care given to Rich.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
