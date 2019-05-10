Richard "Dickie" Meekma Jr.

September 6, 1930 - May 6, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Richard "Dickie" Meekma Jr., 88, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on May 6, 2019.

Dickie was born September 6, 1930, to the late Richard Sr. and Barbara (nee Lotharius) Meekma in Racine. Dickie was united in marriage to Lois Tulloch on July 28, 1951 at Bethany Methodist Church in Racine. They were married for 50 years until Lois' passing in January of 2002.

Dickie proudly served his country in the Army National Guard from 1948 until 1950 and then served in the Air National Guard from 1950 until 1952. He worked in sheet metal for 40 years. Dickie worked at Bert Jensen and Sons for 38 years and at United Mechanical for 2 years. He retired from sheet metal on October 1, 1990. Dickie was a union member for 62 years. His friends and family called him Dickie-Doo because of his ability to do just about anything. He spent lots of time in his work shop, making just about anything for his family and friends. Dickie also enjoyed working in his yard and gardening. He loved going to Score's to enjoy a beer or two with his buddies. Dickie was a huge Wisconsin sports fan, he loved watching the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and the Milwaukee Brewers. He was quite the baker, often baking cookies, pies, and cakes. Throughout his life, he loved to travel with his wife, Lois. Their favorite destination was Las Vegas, NV. Dickie was very a generous man, he donated to many different charities. Above all, Dickie loved his family and cherished every moment he had with them.

Left to cherish Dickie's memory are his daughters: Cheryl (Timothy) Tyllo, Nancy (Todd) Krause, and Peggy (Mike) Meekma Ritchie; his grandchildren: Jodi (Jed) Anderson, Amy (Tim) Rendall, Christopher (Jody) Vollmer, Nicole (Jacob) Wisniewski, and Jeremy Rorek; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Dickie is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Meekma, and his brother, William Meekma.

A celebration of Dickie's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. with John Fleming officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Another visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials will be donated to Dickie's favorite charities. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU unit at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, especially Katie and Anna. The family would also like to extend special thank yous to all of Dickie's friends at Score's, his neighbors, and Dickie's special neighbor, Dianne. Everyone listed cared for Dickie or made a special impact on him during his life.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361