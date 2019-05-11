Richard "Dickie" Meekma Jr.

September 6, 1930 - May 6, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Richard "Dickie" Meekma Jr., 88, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on May 6, 2019.

A celebration of Dickie's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. with John Fleming officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Another visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials will be donated to Dickie's favorite charities. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

