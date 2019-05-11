Richard "Dickie" Meekma Jr. (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI
53405
(262)-634-3361
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wilson Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson Funeral Home
Obituary
Richard "Dickie" Meekma Jr.

September 6, 1930 - May 6, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Richard "Dickie" Meekma Jr., 88, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on May 6, 2019.

A celebration of Dickie's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. with John Fleming officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Another visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials will be donated to Dickie's favorite charities. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361
Published in Racine Journal Times on May 11, 2019
