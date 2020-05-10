Richard Michael Woodhull
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Michael Woodhull March 17, 1957 - May 4, 2020 RACINE - Richard Michael "Woody" Woodhull, 63, passed away at his home on Monday, May 4, 2020. Richard was born in Janesville, WI on March 17, 1957 to Larry and Betty (nee, Schultz) Woodhull. In his free time, he loved to travel, enjoyed target shooting and spending time with family and friends. Richard "Woody" was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. Richard is survived by his wife, Brenda Woodhull; daughter, Kriston (Douglas Christensen) Parker-Christensen; mother, Betty Woodhull; sister, Vicki Wall; brother, Gary (Amy Jensen) Woodhull; niece, Gracie Woodhull; nephews, Keith Wall and Evan (Zaklen) Wall; and grandsons, Matthew, Quentin and Ethan. He is further survived by many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Compassionate Care Hospice nurses for the exceptional care given to Woody "Richard". Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000 www.purath-strand.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved