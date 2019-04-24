Richard "Rick" Orechovsky

January 27, 1949 - April 15, 2019

Richard "Rick" Orechovsky, 70, passed away at Ascension All Saints hospital - I.C.U. He was the only child of the late Anthony and Frances Orechovsky. Rick was a 1967 graduate of St. Catherine's High School and U.W Parkside. He retired from Disney World in 2014 after 30 plus years of employment.

Rick was a voracious reader, he was blessed with beautiful handwriting and printing. He was a fan of the Brewers, Packers, Blackhawks, Attended many of their games plus Parkside basketball games. He was extremely generous in contributing to many various charities. He is now in Heaven with his Mother and Father, "Fran" and "Tony".

He will be missed by close friends and neighbors, Pete and Sandy Christensen, Jim and Jan O'Brien, Steve Kratochvil, Geoff Ramig of Racine and Kim Wessel, Paul H. of Orlando, FL.

There will be no services.