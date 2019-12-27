Richard ""R.O."" Otis Becker

MOUNT PLEASANT – On Sunday, December 22, 2019, Richard Otis Becker "R.O." loving husband and father of three, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha at the age of 84. A Racine native, born on October 9, 1935 to Otto and Mabrae (Siegler) Becker. R.O. graduated from Washington Park High School. On November 24, 1956, he married Eleanore Solovey. Together they owned and operated Becker Investments as real estate investors for 60 years. R.O. and Eleanore became "snowbirds" splitting their time between Wisconsin and Florida, wintering with family and friends. An avid golf lover, R.O. belonged to Kenosha Country Club for over 38 years. In addition to his interest in real estate he loved nothing more than being in the company of his family and friends. R.O. is survived by his children, Jon (Patricia) Becker of Kenosha, Marc Becker of Florida, Leah Becker of Union Grove; his grandchildren, Ashlyn (Cody) Saal, Sarah (Nicholas) Schrandt, Jonathan (fiancé, Peyton Lind) Becker, Lexi Dessart, Landon Becker Dessart; his brother-in-law, Edward (Lucy) Solovey of Kenosha and sister-in-law, Karen Magdech of Alabama, his cousin and close friend, Jean Ferraro. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eleanore Becker and his sister, Claudia Bullock. He will be sadly missed by numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends. Family and friends are invited to meet at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, December 29, 2019 for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. A service honoring and celebrating his life will follow at 12:30 p.m. His entombment will take place at the Graceland Cemetery Garden Crypts on Monday. Those wishing to attend may meet at the funeral home Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. to leave in procession. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's name have been suggested to ASLMC Pulmonary Hypertension Education Fund:Aurora Health Care Foundation 950 N. 12th Street Suite A511 PO Box 342 Milwaukee, WI 53201 A heartfelt thank you to all of his healthcare provider; especially, Dr. Dianne Zwicke, Dr. Kathleen Uy, Sara Paulus, P.A. and Beth Chojnacki, R.N. for the loving and professional attention he received while under their care. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262-552-9000www.draeger-langendorf.com