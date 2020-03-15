Richard Paul Pedersen

August 25, 1930 - March 5, 2020

BURLINGTON - Richard Paul Pedersen, 89, passed away on March 5, 2020.

I was the sixth, and last, child born to Charles and Ruth (Ruberg) in Marinette, WI, on August 25, 1930. I was educated in the Marinette Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1948. While in high school, I excelled in football and basketball. After high school, I went to the Stout Institute for two years. In 1951, I enlisted in the U.S. Navy and other than boot camp, spent my four year enlistment abroad the USS Cogswell sailing around the world, literally! After my discharge, I returned to Marinette and on February 12, 1955, married Marion J. Kjell at the First Methodist Church. I then returned to Stout State College and earned a bachelor's degree in 1957 and a Master's Degree in 1958. It was during this time period that my first son, Ralph (Jake), was born. The family then moved to Indiana where I taught at the Hammond Technical -Vocational High School. While at Hammond Tech, I was the advisor to the Future Teachers of America Club. During this time period, my second son, Ronald, was born. After four years in Indiana, my family moved to Racine where I accepted a position at Horlick High School. My daughter, Ruth (Rudi), was born after the move to Racine. I spent the next 28 years at Horlick and at the time of my retirement, was the chairman of the Technical Education Department. I was also one of the advisors to the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America.

In my younger days, I was very active as a Sunday school teacher in Indiana and in Racine. IN the late 1960's and early 1970's, I was the scoutmaster of Troop 225 and helped develop that troop into one of the best in the district. I also took pride in the fact that both of my sons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

After retirement, I became active in volunteering. I served ten years on the Board of Directors of the Volunteers in Partnership with All Saints, serving as the chairman of the Scholarship Committee, the Project Finding Committee, the Blood Pressure Screening Committee, and the Precious Hearts Groups. Among my other volunteering efforts, I delivered Meals-On-Wheels for over twenty years and had tutored at Giese School for 20 years. Twice I have been honored as Senior Volunteer of the Year.

Surviving me is my wife, Marion, of 62 years; two sons: Ralph (Kimberley) and Ronald (Sue); one daughter, Ruth (Douglas) DiPrima; two grandchildren: Nathan (Courtney) Pedersen and Faren (Rockie) Lee; one great granddaughter, Sirena Pedersen; and one great grandson, Gunnar Pedersen. Also surviving me is a brother-in-law, Harris Olson, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceding me in death are my parents; three sisters: Jenice (Gill) Abbey, Lucille (James) Brennan, and Alice (Harris) Olson; two brothers: James (Lucille) and Robert (Janet).

I am very proud of my children. All three of them have college degrees and have made very successful lives for themselves. Time spent with my family has always been "prime time" for me.

I would also like to thank all of the wonderful students that made my teaching career such a wonderful experience. And, I could not be prouder of the great kids I had in my scout troop. Oh! All of the wonderful memories!

On November 5, 2016, my son, Ron, and I went on the "Stars and Stripes Honor Flight" to Washington D.C. That is an experience that I shall never forget. As I stood on the lawn at Arlington Cemetery looking at the 400,000 plus white markers, I realized how many have given their lives so I can celebrate my freedom. The other memorials touched my heart very deeply also. Made me proud to be an American!

Memorials may be directed to the Meals-On-Wheels program (1717 Taylor Ave, Racine, WI 53403), Ascension All Saints Heart Care (3803 Spring St #410, Racine, WI 53405), or .

In closing, a special thanks to Dr. Howard Short for wonderful and loving care he gave to me for over 40 years. He really is something special. Thank you my friend!

In accordance with Dick's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no public services. A memorial service may be held on a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

