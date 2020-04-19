Richard Preston McGuire

1944 - 2020

Richard Preston McGuire, Jr. was born on December 29th, 1944 in Topeka, KS. He passed away Monday April 13th, 2020 at age 75. He had played all 18 holes superbly, and while the Ace eluded him, he knew he could not have played better.

Richard was a loving husband of 37 years to Sally (Redding). Loving father of Todd Walter (Cindi Westendorf), Matthew McGuire (Angela Van Weelden) and Patrick McGuire (Jill Evans). He was a proud grandfather to Ryan and Kylee Malone, Nora and Cole McGuire, Liam, Evan and Shannen McGuire. He was the great grandfather to Emma, Cullen, Hudson, Ava, Riley and Brady.

Richard was one of six children, survived by sisters Susie Thomsen (John), Francie Winkler (John), and brothers Tim McGuire (Cheryl), Wayne McGuire (Julie), and Andy McGuire. He is further survived by brother in law, Michael Redding, countless nieces, nephews, other relatives and so, so many good friends. Richard was preceded in death by his loving parents, Richard and Ruth McGuire.

Richard graduated from Creighton University Law School in 1971. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi and the ROTC. Following graduation he was assigned as a 1st Lieutenant in an infantry battalion in Germany. Shortly afterward he was reassigned to the Judge Advocate General's office. Upon moving to Milwaukee, Richard practiced law for over 40 years, specializing in family law, and was known as a premier Guardian Ad Litem in the Milwaukee area.

In retirement, Richard spent his time attending games, concerts and recitals of his grandchildren, traveling a bit, playing cards at the Wisconsin Club while enjoying his $5 lunches, and of course perfecting his short game. As a huge sports fan, we could always expect an email from him the morning following a big game, his elegant prose (with many commas) describing the latest Creighton hoops victory, the marvel of the Greek Freak, or the many mistakes made by our beloved Packers.

Rich and Sally enjoyed their time together golfing at the Wisconsin Club, dining out with dear friends and new friends, traveling to Arizona and Florida, and chatting over coffee every morning at the kitchen table.

Richard (Rich, Richie, RP, Dick, Squire) has been described as one in a million, a fun-loving guy, a treasure, a gem, a character, a hoot, a lovely man. It may be some time before we can gather together and truly celebrate his life, but we know there are many more stories to be told and many more glowing adjectives to add to this list.

Due to recent health and safety concerns, a memorial servicearty will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to 1st Tee Southeast Wisconsin (https:/www.firstteesoutheastwisconsin.org/donate/), or a .

Richard will be laid to rest privately with family.

Krause Funeral Home is assisting the family. 21600 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI 53072. 262-432-8300. www.krausefuneralhome.com