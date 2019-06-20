Richard "Dick" Van Elzen

August 8, 1934 - June 16, 2019

Richard "Dick" Van Elzen, "The Apple Man", age 84, passed away on June 16, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1934, son of the late John and Angela (Williamson) Van Elzen.

One summer day, Dick's mother told him to go up to the Darboy Picnic and that maybe he would meet a nice girl. There he met Gloria Koutnik and they were married on October 15, 1960. For over 30 years, they owned and operated the Northside Orchard and Gloria's Ceramics. Dick also worked at Kimberly Clark for 24 years before his retirement.

Dick loved to travel; his favorite destination being Las Vegas. He also enjoyed playing cards and his yearly Van Elzen family fishing trip. He devoted the later part of his life to his grandchildren. He was an amazing grandpa and tried to never miss any of their events. Dick was proud of his service in the U.S. Army.

Dick is survived by his children: Annette Van Elzen, Jeff (Cindy) Van Elzen, Cathy Randerson and Sue (Todd) Pennings; grandchildren: Harold Chen, Ali "Loop Loop" Van Elzen, Angela Van Elzen, Nick Van Elzen, Justin Randerson, Ben Randerson, Emily Randerson, Adam Pennings, Jacob Pennings and Maria Pennings; siblings: Don Van Elzen, Dolores (Emil) Koller, Tom (Yvonne) Van Elzen, Bob (Mary) Van Elzen, Bill (Sandy) Van Elzen and Donna (Gene) Simon; brothers and sisters-in-law: Shirley Van Elzen, Teresa (Jim) Karls and Bob Koutnik; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife Gloria in 1998; parents, John and Angela; father and mother-in-law Cliff and Helen Koutnik; brother, Roger Van Elzen; sisters-in-law, Jan and Rita Van Elzen and brothers-in-law, Jerome and Bill Koutnik.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Little Chute location, 101 Canal Street, Little Chute, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the Funeral Home on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will take place on Friday at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute at 11:00 a.m. with Msgr. Jim Vanden Hogen officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

The Van Elzen family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Bay Harbor Assisted Living and Grace Hospice for the compassionate care given to Dick over his final days. Also, thank you to Jeff and Cindy and their family, especially Angela and Ali for taking such good care of dad over the last five years.

