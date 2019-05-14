Richard W. Fandry Sr.

December 3, 1956 - May 11, 2019

RACINE - Richard W. Fandry Sr., age 62, passed away surrounded by his family, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

He was born in Racine, December 3, 1956, son of the late William and Geraldine (Nee: Sailley) Fandry.

Richard attended William Horlick High School and formerly worked at Racine Die Casting and InSinkErator. He belonged to the Moose Lodge. Richard enjoyed woodworking, the outdoors, camping and gardening.

He will be dearly missed by his sons, Richard (Beth) Fandry, Brian Fandry; his grandchildren, Kristine, Ryan, and Dustin; brothers, Douglas Fandry, Terry Fandry; sisters-in-law, Debbie Fandry, Kathy Fandry; former wife and mother of their children, Patti Fandry; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Donald, and Jeffrey.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

