Richard W. Fandry Sr.

December 3, 1956 - May 11, 2019

RACINE - Richard W. Fandry Sr., age 62, passed away surrounded by his family, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

