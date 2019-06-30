Richard W. (Hass) Hasselbrink

March 10, 1953 - June 22, 2019

RACINE - Richard W. Hasselbrink, 66, passed away at Ascension-All Saints, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by the love and support of his family. He was born in Grinnell, IA on March 10, 1953, the son of Richard and Ruth (nee: Puls) Hasselbrink.

On September 7, 1974, in Holy Cross Lutheran Church he was united in marriage to Marilyn Ann Gedemer. Their marriage was later blessed at St. Lucy Catholic Church, where they remain members.

Rick was proud to have coached his son in baseball and basketball. Rick served as President of St. Lucy's Athletic Association and along with several dedicated parents, help found the St. Lucy Basketball Tournament. Above all else, Rick enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, attending as many of their activities as possible. He enjoyed woodworking and watching his Hawkeyes, Bears and Brewers.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn; their children, Jennifer (Danny) Wiseman, of Kenosha, Jon (Katie) Hasselbrink, of Kenosha; four grandchildren, Connor and Kayla Wiseman, Payton and Gavin Hasselbrink; mother, Ruth Hasselbrink, of Grinnell, IA; three sisters, Joyce Endres, of Lincoln, NE, Kathy (Lonnie) Fults, of Kellogg, IA, and Susan (Brad) Marlatt, of Grinnell, IA; brother, Mike (Dana) Hasselbrink, of Kellogg, IA; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Chuck (Ann) Gedemer, of Racine, and Patricia Albro, of Manteca, CA and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard Hasselbrink, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerome and Lorretta Gedemer, brothers-in-law, William Albro and Michael Gedemer. A private family service was held, where family was asked to wear Iowa Hawkeyes gear.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Michael Mullane and his staff and the nurses on 5C for their compassionate care of Rick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital or are suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com