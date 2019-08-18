Richard Woiteshek

July 10, 1933 - August 15, 2019

Richard Woiteshek, 86, of Grand Haven, passed away after a brief stay at a local care facility Thursday, August 15, 2019.

He was born to Joseph and Mabel Woiteshek in Racine, WI on July 10, 1933.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served as a flight engineer during the Korean conflict. Rich retired as Branch Chief after a 34-year career of meritorious service for the United States Department of Defense.

Rich and his twin brother met sisters on a blind date. Both couples married within 3 months of each other. Phyllis, Rich's wife of 62 years, survives him.

He enjoyed 20 years of wintering in Apache Junction, AZ, hunting with his sons, Tuesday night golf league, reading Tom Clancy novels and watching the Packers. His handyman skills are already missed. His grandkids were the light of his life.

Surviving along with his wife are daughter Julie of Zion, IL, son Steve (Beth) of Grand Haven, son Eric (Kristin) of West Olive. Also, surviving are his grandchildren, Sam, Josh, Molly, Kendall and Mallory along with extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his son Corey, twin Ron, sister JoAnn and brother Jan.

The family would like to give special thanks to his caregivers at the Sierra Home in Grand Haven.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday August 20, 2019 at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444. Visitation 6-8:00 PM Monday, August 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial following at Lakeshore Cemetery in Grand Haven Township with full military rites.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Corey Paul Woiteshek Beaver Island Endowment at Central Michigan University or the . Please share memories with the family online at www.sytsemafh.com