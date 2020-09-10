1/1
Rick A. Morrison
1963 - 2020
Rick A. Morrison

April 9, 1963 – September 4, 2020

OF RACINE - Rick A. Morrison, 57, passed away, loving and peacefully Friday, September 4, 2020 with his family by his side. Rick was born in Racine April 9, 1963, one of eleven children.

Rick proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a very hardworking man, last employed by Concord Apartments as the Maintenance Supervisor. Rick was passionate about music and was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed hiking, camping and especially spending time with his grand kids, nieces and nephews. A special thank you to his brother and best friend, Randy and his family.

Surviving are his children, Julia (Alan) Knapp, Katrina (Joshua) Knapp and Kayla Morrison; grandchildren; Morgan, Robyn, Grace, and Jaxson; also survived by nine siblings and their families, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and his wife, Brenda.

A Time to Share Memories will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, 6:00 pm at the funeral home concluding with Full Military Honors. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family at the funeral home for Visitation, Friday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 PM. Private interment will be held.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
SEP
11
Service
06:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
