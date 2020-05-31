Rita Christensen 1928 - 2020 RACINE - Rita (nee: Jensen) Christensen, 91, passed away peacefully at St. Monica's Senior Living on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born in Augustenborg, Denmark on June 3, 1928 the daughter of the late Jean and Jensine Jensen. In Nakskov, Denmark, Rita was united in marriage to Finn Christensen on December 28, 1949. She was a lifelong member of Bethania Lutheran Church. Rita enjoyed baking and gardening. She found her greatest joy in spending time with her family and friends, Rita is survived by her son, Kevin (Barbara) Christensen, granddaughter, Alissa (fiancé Brad Allen) Christensen of Aurora, Colorado, grandson, Eric (Ashley) Christensen, and great grandson, Finn Christensen of Madison, Wisconsin. She is further survived by her brother, Ib (Ingelisa) Jensen; sisters, Greta Jensen and Elsa Knudsen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Henning (Lisbeth), Frode (Sonja) and Ib Christensen all of Denmark in addition to nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends in Wisconsin and Denmark. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Preben, and husband Finn on December 24, 2011. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Rita's public memorial service will be held at Bethania Lutheran Church at a later date. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 3 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website to watch the live webcasted service for Rita. Rita will be laid to rest next to her husband in a private ceremony at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Those wishing to remember Rita in a special way may direct memorials to Bethania Lutheran Church, Racine, Wisconsin. Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com STURINO FUNERAL HOME 3014 Northwestern Ave. 262-632-4479
Published in Journal Times on May 31, 2020.