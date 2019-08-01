Rita Crocco Bernatovich

March 13, 1939 - July 28, 2019

Rita Crocco Bernatovich died on July 28, 2019 at home in Monona, WI. She was born March 13, 1939, in Racine, WI, to Anthony and Caroline (Petirro) Crocco. She married Bernard V. "Ben" Bernatovich on August 29, 1959, in Racine at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband and daughters Laura Burke, Jennifer (Daniel) Leclaire, and Jane (Tim Budke) Bernatovich; grandchildren Samantha Burke and Bennett "Louie" Leclaire, and step grandchildren Molly and Riley Budke; sisters Toni Eucalano, Melly Boone, and Phyllis Harris, and many nieces and nephews.

Rita retired as a senior sales director with Mary Kay Cosmetics when she lived in La Crosse, where she raised her family. She enjoyed bowling, golf, crocheting afghans for the Madison Children's Hospital and the Dane County Humane Society. She also liked reading, baking, cooking, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She loved people, dogs, life and especially spending time with her family.

A private memorial for immediate family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . On-Line condolences may be made at www.cressfuneralservice.com