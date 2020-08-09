1/1
SISTER RITA E. (LOUIS MARY) MARTIN O.P.
SISTER RITA E. (LOUIS MARY) MARTIN, O.P.

1920 - 2020

Sister Rita E. Martin, O.P., 100, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, WI on Thursday August 6, 2020.

Rita Eleanore was born July 25, 1920 to Louis J. and Louise (nee: Pung) Martin in Fowler, MI. On March 8, 1941 she joined the Racine Dominicans and at her reception in 1942 she was given the religious name Sister Louis Mary. She professed her first vows in 1944 and her final vows in 1946. In 1968 she returned to using her baptismal name, Rita.

Sister Rita spent many years in service to others as a teacher, principal and pastoral minister. She began her ministry at Holy Cross, Kaukauna. Other places in Wisconsin where she served were St. Rita, St. Mary and Holy Trinity, Racine; St. Charles, Burlington; St. Mary and St. Paul, Mineral Point; St. Victor, Monroe; and St. Andrew, Verona. She also served in Michigan in Detroit, Hubbardston, Portage, Paw Paw and Clinton. She also did volunteer work in Lexington, Kentucky and Mayville, WI. After becoming a resident at Siena Center in 1999 she was a Senior Companion Program Volunteer.

Sister Rita is survived by the Racine Dominican Sisters and Associates; her nephew Father Leon Martin and other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Gregory, Sylvester and Clement and her sister, Sister Geraldine Martin, O.P.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private Remembering Service at 1:00 p.m. followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. will be held in the Siena Center Chapel on Tuesday August 11. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

The Racine Dominicans would like to extend their thanks to the staffs of

Supportive Living at Siena Center, the Community Care Pace Program and

Allay Hospice who cared for Sister Rita.

Published in Journal Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 8, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very sad time. Psalms 9:9
L L
