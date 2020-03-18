Robert A. Liebke

September 25, 1951 - February 28, 2020

Liebke, Robert A., age 68, of Waterford, entered Eternal Life with our Lord on February 28, 2020 following a snowmobile accident. Bob was born in Racine, WI on September 25, 1951 to the late Edgar F. and Lauraine (nee. Kumlien) Liebke. He attended Racine schools, received his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from UW-LaCrosse and his Masters in Telecommunications from Golden Gate University.

On November 24, 1973 he was united in marriage to Juel Garstecki of Union Grove, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kansasville. She was the love of his life and they enjoyed doing so many things together. His career in Information Governance took him traveling and meeting friends all over the world. He retired the summer of 2019 and was ready to go RV traveling with his wife. Bob enjoyed the company of his best friend Ken Olson, and his snowmobile buddies, water sports, cheering for the Green Bay Packers and fun with members of the Garstecki family.

Survived by his wife Juel, 2 children, Heidi Liebke of Racine, and Ryan (Stacey) Liebke of Pleasant Prairie; grandchildren, Kennedy (fiancé Nate Alterson) Liebke, Lily Liebke, and great- grandchildren, Blake and Presley Alterson; one brother, William R. (Hope) Liebke of Florida, and nieces, Ashley Boggs of Atlanta, GA and Dabne Whitemore of New Orleans, LA, along with other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and other relatives.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 from 9 - 11:00 AM, with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 AM, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford, WI with Fr. Ed Tlucek officiating. There will be a luncheon and fellowship in the church basement following the Mass. Private inurnment will take place on a later date.

Bob valued education, his wish was that an Educational Fund be set up by Juel for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorials made payable to Juel Liebke, to be used for this purpose, would be greatly appreciated.

