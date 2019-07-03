Robert "Bob" A. Moser

March 1, 1930 - June 30, 2019

of the Town of Raymond Called home to the Lord while surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Beloved Husband of the late Evelyn (Nee Nielsen). Dear Father of Michael (Cheryl), the late Jeffry, Kenneth (Lori), the late David (Nancy) Moser and Jean (Dan) Fox. Loving Grandfather of Jason (fiance Jessie), Jenny, Josh (Ryan), Tish (Zach), Keith (fiance Stephanie), Amy (Travis), Kevin (Erin), Erin (Terry), Kimberly (Mike), Tina, Tracy (Thomas), Dan (Laurie) and Terri (Thorin).

Further survived by many great and great-great grandchildren. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from Noon until the time of Memorial Service at 3PM. Interment to follow at McPherson Cemetery in the Town of Raymond.

Bob was a founding member of the Raymond Trailbreakers Snowmobile Club, he attended AG School and was a lifelong farmer in the Town of Raymond. Bob polka danced weekly at the Hiawatha, loved spending time working in his shop tinkering with tractors and other farm equipment, being with family, friends, fishing, hunting and camping.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.

