Robert "Bob" A. Petersen

October 26, 1945 - December 7, 2019

Robert "Bob" A. Petersen, 74, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly while at work on December 7, 2019.

Born in Burlington on October 26, 1945, he was the son of Raymond R. and Blanche G. (nee Baumgartner) Petersen. He graduated from Burlington High School, Class of 1963.

On November 29, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada, he was united in marriage to Karen Joyce. Following marriage, they continued to reside in Burlington and he was a lifetime resident of this area.

Bob worked for the City of Burlington, retiring after 44 years. He continued to work part time for the city even after his retirement. His favorite hobby was playing with his dog, Sarah. He also enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire, cooking and baking. He was always cooking for his co-workers and was known to make a great banana nut bread.

Bob is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Kelly Wishau, Mark (Fiance Jennifer Vasko) Petersen, Nicole Petersen, step-daughter Shannon Ransom, and his four-legged daughter Sarah; grandchildren, Kyle and Ian Wishau, Alexa Hart, Alana Stendahl, Hailey and Kira Petersen, Tyler Vasko, Devin, Dylan and Dante Geerdts and Trinity Ludford; great-grandchildren, Pailsey and Avaylah; siblings, Karen Thuemmler, Debra Pieters, Pamela (Gary "Chief") Peterson; brother-in-law, Jerry Weiler, sister-in-law, Becky Jo Taylor; and father and mother-in-law, Dick and Alice Joyce. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Judy (Harvey) Leighton and Christine Weiler; and brother-in-laws, Steven Thuemmler and Hank Taylor Jr.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or to the .

A celebration of Bob's life will take place on Saturday January 18, 2020 at the Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 S. Browns Lake Dr. Burlington. Please join us from noon until 5pm.

