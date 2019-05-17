Robert A. Rivers "Bob"

October 14, 1927 – May 14, 2019

RACINE – Robert "Bob" Alois Rivers, age 91, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital early Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019.

Funeral services celebrating Bob's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Tom Rivers officiating (a tribute offered by Bob's brothers of Roma Lodge will be at the beginning of the 10 am service on Saturday). Entombment, with military honors, will take place at the mausoleum of Holy Cross Cemetery – Highway 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 am. Memorials to the "Stars & Stripes Honor Flight" have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com