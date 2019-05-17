Robert A. "Bob" Rivers (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I send my deepest sympathy to the Rivers family. Bob and I..."
    - BARBARA GRECO
  • "Condolences to the Rivers and Wells families. I remember..."
    - Casper Menes
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert A. Rivers "Bob"

October 14, 1927 – May 14, 2019

RACINE – Robert "Bob" Alois Rivers, age 91, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital early Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019.

Funeral services celebrating Bob's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Tom Rivers officiating (a tribute offered by Bob's brothers of Roma Lodge will be at the beginning of the 10 am service on Saturday). Entombment, with military honors, will take place at the mausoleum of Holy Cross Cemetery – Highway 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 am. Memorials to the "Stars & Stripes Honor Flight" have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on May 17, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.