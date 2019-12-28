Robert A. "Bob" Schoening

December 5, 1939 - December 23, 2019

Age 80, Bob peacefully entered the kingdom of Heaven at home next to the glow of the Christmas tree on Monday, December 23, 2019. Bob was born December 5, 1939 to Adolph and Lydia (nee Schmunk) Schoening in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His early life was spent in Milwaukee where he graduated from North Division High School. On October 11, 1987 he was united in marriage to Rose Mary Nau at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Waterford, WI. He was employed at Sentry Foods for over 45 years working in the produce department. Bob and Rose owned and operated "R" Place Tavern in Waterford for 7 years. After retiring from Sentry Foods he worked part-time for the State of Wisconsin Dept of Veterans Affairs transporting veterans. Bob also proudly served as a member of the National Guard and the Army Reserve.

Bob was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and the WI Tavern League. His other interests included The Moose Lodge, Lion's Club, a founding member of the Kiwanis Club and United Doubles Kiwanis Club of Union Grove. He was an avid bowler and a blood donor giving over 80 pints of blood. When his boys were younger, Bob was involved with Boy Scout Pack #132 and coached Wind Lake Little League.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Rose, children: Dr. James (Karen) Kemmerling, David (Cheryl) Schoening and Beth (Chris Miskowski) Schoening; stepchildren: Kristie Nau, Kathie (Bill) Krause, Darlene (Dave) Van Swol and Dean (Janice) Nau; 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sisters Shirley Warber and Pam (David) Blaho, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Donald Schoening.

The family has suggested memorials be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or the Tavern League of Wisconsin Racine County.

Bob's family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to Dr. Antony Ruggeri and the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice for all their care and compassion in caring for Bob.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:00PM at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Waterford with Rev. Frederick Bischoff officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3:00PM until 6:00PM at the Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and again on Monday from 12:00PM until 12:45PM, at the CHURCH. Burial will follow service at the Salem Mound Cemetery.

