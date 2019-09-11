Robert Akulian (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I'm sorry for the loss of your loved one. My heartfelt..."
    - Sam
  • "I am so sad to hear about Bob! I got a chance to get to..."
    - Diana Sokolowski
  • "You will stay in my heart. I know God is holding you in His..."
    - Sandy Densmore, kalashian
Service Information
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI
53402
(262)-639-8000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402

Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402

Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church
Obituary
Robert Akulian

May 15, 1941 - September 3, 2019

RACINE – Robert Akulian, 78, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Funeral services for Bob will be held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. A visitation for Bob will be held at the funeral home on Friday evening, September 13, 2019 from 4:00 until 7 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. A visitation will also be held at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church have been suggested.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

