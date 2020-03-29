Robert "Bob" Becker

December 26, 1944 - March 26, 2020

RACINE - Surrounded by his loving family, Robert "Bob" Becker, age 75, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his residence. Bob was born in Madison, the youngest of two boys. After second grade, he and his family moved to Union Grove. His love for sports started at a young age – playing baseball, basketball, football, hunting, and fishing--his favorite being baseball. Bob played semi-pro baseball in the Land O Lakes League. When he no longer played sports, he officiated high school games. He was a member of the Wisconsin Umpire Association.

While attending Union Grove High School, Bob met his wife, Delores "Dee". They married two years after graduation. They have a daughter, Terri, whom he doted over. He would drive her to his sports games and refreshments afterwards.

After high school, Bob attended Racine Technical Institute and graduated in Mechanical Engineering. His first position was a draftsman, then advanced working for different companies. In 1983, he started his own business of design engineering, then in 1987 he furthered his business by building work holding parts.

Even though Bob was a devoted Wisconsinite, a big Bucky Badger and Green Bay Packer fan, he conceded to living in Orlando part of the year. This challenged his business, but he had a lot of cooperation to make it work. His sister-in-law became his packing and shipping department. He would call Judy his "right hand man." He also referred to her as "R B Machine North." Bob felt his business was well taken care of in her hands.

Bob enjoyed his grandchildren and his "great grand dog." He had exceptional compassion for animals. He seemed to know the care they needed. He and Delores traveled with their family to different United States cities (Orlando, Colorado Springs, San Francisco, Las Vegas) and various countries including Italy, Spain, Ireland, celebrating graduations, birthdays and being together.

Bob's greatest asset was his sense of humor. He had a down to earth way of conversing to others and enjoyed quick humor comebacks. His stories and inspiration brought on laughter. He had a gift.

On May 1, 2002, Bob had surgery on a pseudo aneurysm on his right carotid artery which resulted in a stroke. His life changed dramatically. He had many physical challenges. He used his sense of humor to get through the difficult times. He had a remarkable determination and used it to his best advantage.

Bob had a 1947 Bentley (right hand drive) that he tinkered with and drove around the city with his grand dog. He enjoyed getting a reaction from other drivers.

Bob's greatest happiness was when he was with his family. Whenever he was asked what he wanted to do – or where he wanted to go – for a special birthday or anniversary (such as a party or trip), he'd always give the same answer: "Let's do something with our family."

Bob will be dearly missed by his loving wife of nearly fifty-five years, Dee; daughter, Terri (Carl) Kopplin of Middleton; grandchildren, Katrina (Jeffrey) Stanczyk, Quentin Kopplin, Courtney (Brandon Henry) Kopplin; newly added great-grandson, Kazimir Stanczyk; brother, Lawrence (Emilie) Becker Box Elder, SD; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his nephew, Kenneth Becker and Allan Acker Jr "JR".

Private family funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary's By the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr, Racine, WI 53402 have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to Jeff Oesau for his assistance and to Ascension All Saints for their superb and loving care.

