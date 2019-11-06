Robert "Bob" Borgardt

June 24, 1926 - November 3, 2019

STURTEVANT- Robert "Bob" Borgardt, 93, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Bob was born in Racine on June 24, 1926 to Fred and Mary (nee: Kramer) Borgardt. He served in the United States Army. Bob married Elsie Primuth at St. John's Lutheran Church on October 23, 1954. She preceded him in death on April 28, 1999. Bob was a lifelong farmer and longtime member of Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church. He enjoyed woodworking and created many beautiful pieces of furniture. In his free time, he enjoyed watching and playing sports as well as gardening.

Bob is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters and their spouses, William Borgardt, Godfrey (Sophie) Borgardt, Fred (Marion) Borgardt, Richard (Ella) Borgardt, Esther Borgardt, Dorothy (Nick) Busarow, Marie (David) Graf, Ruth Borgardt, Emily Borgardt and Henry Borgardt.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Friday at Lutheran Chapel of the Cross from 12:00 p.m. followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

