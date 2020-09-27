1/1
Robert C. Heinrich
Robert C. Heinrich

RACINE/CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA - Robert C. Heinrich, 92, passed away at his residence Friday, September 18, 2020.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, September 30th at 2:00 p.m. with his daughter-in-law Amy Heinrich officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home that Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. The family has suggested memorials to Kenosha Special Olympics, the Racine Zoologic Society, or the Tuesday Rotary Club of Racine. Live streaming will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. the day of the service. The link will appear on the funeral home website at the end of Bob's obituary when it's available.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd. 53403

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
September 24, 2020
