Robert C. Lozano

May 8, 1958 – August 17, 2019

RACINE – Robert C. Lozano, 61, affectionately known to many as Bobby, Bobbay, or The Goose, received the promise of eternal life on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born in Racine on May 8, 1958, son of the late Eloy and Rosa (Née: Cruz) Lozano, Sr.

Bob attended St. Catherine's and Washington Park High Schools, graduating from Park in 1976. He was a material handler for Waste Management.

Bob was an avid sports fan, especially the Chicago Cubs and the Green Bay Packers. He played softball and basketball in city leagues for many years. Bob also was an umpire for Racine and Sturtevant softball leagues. He was well known in the softball community many have said they enjoyed watching him on the field and behind the plate. Bob loved going to his sons' baseball games when they were younger and even coached some of their teams. He also enjoyed going to his granddaughters' travel softball games and his grandson's baseball games. Bob enjoyed playing fantasy baseball with his son-in-law and best friend, Dennis. He also loved to try his luck at scratch off lottery tickets with his brother-in-law, Jerry. Bob's grandchildren were the biggest treasure in his life. There is no doubt for the love he had for his children and grandchildren. He lived life to live.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Jamie (Dennis) Simonsen; sons, Ricky (Melinda) Lozano, Shane (Marissa) Lozano; grandchildren, Chase Stoff, Taytym Simonsen, Emilie Lozano, Brady Lozano, Hayden "LaLa" Lozano, Olivia Doe; siblings, Jimmy Lozano, Elvia Rodriguez, Eloy Lozano III, Berta (Gerardo) Gomez, Norma (Jimmie) Mayfield; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his brothers, Eloy Lozano II, Florentino Lozano; and brother-in-law, Juan Rodriguez.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, 5:30pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 2:30pm until the time of the service. The family has requested that you wear your favorite sports team attire for the funeral.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt "Thank You" to the first responders that took care of Bob last Friday, August 16, 2019. Your dedication will never be forgotten.

