Robert C. O'Connor (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
3350 Lathrop Avenue
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
3350 Lathrop Avenue
Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Grosse Cemetery
Allen Road
Little Suamico, WI
Obituary
Robert C. O'Connor

1939 – 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Robert C. O'Connor, 79, known to all as "Red", received the promise of eternal life on Monday, August 5, 2019.

A celebration of Red's life will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, 10:00am, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Avenue, with Rev. Jesse Gullion officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of the service. Burial will take place on Friday, August 9, 2019, 12:00pm, at Grosse Cemetery, Allen Road, in Little Suamico.

Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 8, 2019
