Robert D. Christenson

April 14, 1936 - August 7, 2020

Robert D. Christenson, 84, of La Crosse, Wis., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in La Crosse on April 14, 1936, to Elmer and Echo (Gullickson) Christenson. He was a graduate of Logan High School and served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1954-1962. Bob began is law enforcement career with the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department working Search and Rescue diving. He moved to Racine where he worked for the Racine Police Department. He started as a patrolman, motorcycle division, but spent the majority of his career working as an undercover detective, narcotics division. He retired in 1987.

Bob was an avid sportsman. Hunting, fishing, and competitive shooting were his passions. Wood working and word carving were his hobbies. He was a longstanding member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse and American Legion Post 52 of La Crosse.

Bob is survived by his wife, Trudy (Woods); son, David (Heidi) Christenson of Racine; daughter, Lisa (Todd) Scheel of St. Germain; granddaughter, Hannah Scheel of Minocqua; sister-in-law, Roxanne (Jim) Lonkoski of La Crosse; great nephew and shooting partner Cole Woods of Stoddard; and other nieces and nephews. He is also survived by four children from a previous marriage: Robert, Nancy, Patrick, and Rebecca. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Ken "Babe" Christenson.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18th, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse with a memorial service to follow beginning at 5:00 p.m. Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Military honors will be conferred following the service outside the funeral home. An online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Chaseburg Rod & Gun Club.

"Keep Shooting!"