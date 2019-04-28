Robert D. "Bobby""Gramps" Watkins

February 6, 1937 - April 19, 2019

RACINE/FORMERLY OF CALEDONIA - Robert "Bobby" "Gramps" Watkins, 82, passed away at the Ridgewood Care Center on Friday, April 19, 2019.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, April 29th, at 11:00 a.m. officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on the 29th, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Burial with full military honors, will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com