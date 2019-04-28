Robert D. "Bobby" Watkins (1937 - 2019)
  • "Beloveds, Robert will never be forgotten because he is in..."
  • "Our deepest sympathy to the family. Rest in peace dear..."
    - Paul and Helen Engbring
  • "Our deepest sympathy Tim and family."
    - Joel Connie Minton
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss. May prayer comfort you in this..."
  • "I am sorry for the loss of your loved one. May God comfort..."
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Robert D. "Bobby""Gramps" Watkins

February 6, 1937 - April 19, 2019

RACINE/FORMERLY OF CALEDONIA - Robert "Bobby" "Gramps" Watkins, 82, passed away at the Ridgewood Care Center on Friday, April 19, 2019.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, April 29th, at 11:00 a.m. officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on the 29th, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Burial with full military honors, will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32.

