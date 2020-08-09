Robert 'Bob' Dale Kissee

October 22, 1948 - July 26, 2020

Robert 'Bob' Dale Kissee, 71, was born October 22, 1948, in Dixon, Illinois. He passed away peacefully amongst family at the home of Michelle Cordoba Kissee, his daughter, on July 26, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas.

Robert is survived by his three children, Michelle (Mario) Cordoba Kissee, Jennifer (Adam) Vokac, and Robert (Emily) Kissee II, his mother, Ethel (Gettle) Willcoxon, sister, Pamela (Rick) Manning and their children, and his nine beloved grandchildren: Anika, Mario Carlo, Alvaro, Zachary, Mila, Ava, Ireland, Robert III 'Tripp', and Jerrold 'Briggs', or 'JB' as Robert loved to call him. He is further survived by his best friends Wende Zinda, Dick Shurman, Gerald (Helen) Kocourek, Roberto (Cassandra) Cordova, and his close friends & in-laws, Jerrold (Dianne) Belland, Kenneth (Carol) Vokac, Robert (Florence) Kusters, John (Linda) Kusters, and Karen (Brenda) Kusters from his former marriage to Patricia (Kusters) Koniecki. Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney (Mary) Kissee, brother-in-law Ronald (Diane) Kusters, and father, JW Kissee.

Robert graduated from Franklin Center High School in 1966 as student body vice president and vice president of the National Honor Society. He received his Associates degree in Applied Science from MATC in 1976.

He joined UPS as a mechanic in 1978 and retired after more than 25 years of service.

Robert was a loyal Racine Moose Lodge member since 1971. He considered his Moose friends as family and looked forward to Packer games and the occasional fifth Tuesday Torsk dinner with Aquavit, Skol!

Robert, affectionately known as 'Pops' and 'GrandPops', had a kind heart and loved nothing more in life than his kids, their spouses, and his grandkids. He put every effort into making special rituals for them. The kids looked forward to receiving personalized birthday cards with a dollar bill for every year of their age, recurring STEM kits, and Books of the Month subscriptions from GrandPops. He enjoyed experiencing new places with his family and was known for his road-trip RV stories in the 80s. His favorite thing was treating his family to dinner and drinks for every occasion. The more (friends, food, drinks) the merrier! He'd say "the perfect cheesecake takes your breath away."

Pops provided a foundation with a solid moral compass. He worked hard third-shifts for many years to provide for his family and ensure his children were set up with meaningful college educations. He was proud of his children and had a story about them for every occasion, both of their successes and their "lessons learned". He was known to tell tales until he chuckled so hard his eyes would squint closed, and with a reminiscent smile he'd snort to himself and say, "Nevermind, you had to be there."In retirement, Pops adored sending morning group texts to tell of what special occasion the day brought: birthdays, anniversaries, or the local or lunar event happening that night. He was a Star Wars fan and those in his company often heard Yoda belting out "a message from the dark side, there is" at a fondly embarrassing volume with every new text.

A special, heartfelt thank you to the Cordoba household for opening their arms and home to Pops during his last few months. We were incredibly blessed to have such loving, kind extended family members give total care, so he could be with loved ones at home. Thank you Mario, Mikki, Alicia, Marta, Emma, Ani, Max and Alvaro. Gracias Lulu, for her infinite patience, care and love for our Pops. She got him up and into his chair every day and made his final months and moments joyful and comfortable. Nightly popcorn and coffee in the kitchen will forever remain a special ritual.

The family held an intimate gathering to celebrate the good times on July 30th. A larger celebration of life will be held in Wisconsin next summer with family and friends as we carry out his final wishes. Jennifer may be reached at jkwisconsin@hotmail.com.

Nature, farms, RV camping, national parks, beaches, and road trips were special to Robert. In lieu of flowers, Robert's life may be memorialized by planting a tree in a protected forest in his honor: https://www.alivingtribute.org/.

ATS. FFF. YASCW. Pecunia loquitur, merda taurorum ambulat. Snort.

Amo te Semper, Pops.