Robert E. Grant

Service Information
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home - Union Grove
620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11)
Union Grove, WI
53182
(262)-878-2500
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion Hall
1027 New Street
Union Grove, WI
Obituary
Robert E. Grant

January 4, 1952 - November 10, 2019

UNION GROVE – Robert E. Grant "Cheeseburger", age 67, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2019. He was born on January 4, 1952 to parents Stanley and Fern (nee. Grigsby) in Detroit, Michigan.

He was a truck driver for over 30 years and while driving, he loved listening to the radio. Robert will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his fiance, Betty Avery; daughter, Nicole Weyrauch; grandchildren, Chandra, Chantel, Colton; great-grandson, Aldo Cruz; siblings, Linda (Carl) Doherty, Donna Thomas, Gail (Larry) Reynolds; many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1-5 pm at the American Legion Hall, 1027 New Street, Union Grove, WI 53182.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 20, 2019
