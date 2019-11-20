Robert E. Grant

January 4, 1952 - November 10, 2019

UNION GROVE – Robert E. Grant "Cheeseburger", age 67, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2019. He was born on January 4, 1952 to parents Stanley and Fern (nee. Grigsby) in Detroit, Michigan.

He was a truck driver for over 30 years and while driving, he loved listening to the radio. Robert will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his fiance, Betty Avery; daughter, Nicole Weyrauch; grandchildren, Chandra, Chantel, Colton; great-grandson, Aldo Cruz; siblings, Linda (Carl) Doherty, Donna Thomas, Gail (Larry) Reynolds; many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1-5 pm at the American Legion Hall, 1027 New Street, Union Grove, WI 53182.

