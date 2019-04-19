Robert E. Stine (1929 - 2019)
Robert E. Stine

October 14, 1929 - April 15, 2019

RACINE - Robert E. Stine, age 89, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 15, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born October 14, 1929, in Seven Valleys, PA, son of the late Stuard and Jennie (Nee: Shearer) Stine.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, April 19, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until a Time of Remembering at 11:00 A.M. Memorials to the Fender Music Foundation have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 19, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
