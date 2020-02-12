Robert E. Vyvyan "Bob"

December 18, 1923 - January 14, 2020

Vyvyan, Robert E. "Bob" age 96, of Waterford, passed away peacefully with his children at his side on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Boland Hall Veterans Home in Union Grove, WI.

Bob was born in the town of Norway, the son of Benjamin and Lillie (nee. Hanson) Vyvyan on December 18, 1923. After graduating Waterford Union High school, he proudly served his country in the Air Force. Upon his return he married Virginia "Jinny" Amann on September 30, 1950. Bob graduated Carroll College with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He worked and retired from First Wisconsin National Bank in Milwaukee. Bob and Jinny were active members of Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford. Bob was a charter member and Past-President of the Waterford Lions Club. He and Jinnny spent many years wintering in Destin, Florida.

Survived by his children, Lisa (Douglas) Rupert of Waterford, and Tom (Michele) Vyvyan of Minnesota; grandchildren, Christen (Randy) O'Quinn, Billy Loeffelholz, Marie Vyvyan, Bobby (Kelsey) Vyvyan, and Brent (Adreianna) Vyvyan; great-grandchildren, Austin, Aydan, Harlen, Philomena and Virginia; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Daniel (Bernice) Amann, Patricia Bauman, Petra Rogge and Michael (Linda) Amann; and by other relatives and friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, wife Jinny, sister Doryce (Quinten) Collins and sister-in-law Joan (Charles) Ottaviani.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 9-11 AM with Mass beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Inurnment and military honors to follow Mass at St. Thomas Cemetery in Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church-Waterford, or Veterans Home-Union Grove.

Family thanks the Franklin Street Friends, the staff at Boland Hall Veterans Home in Union Grove and the Aurora at Home Hospice for their loving care of our dear Dad and Grandfather Bob.

