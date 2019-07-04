Robert Earl Abbott
STURTEVANT – Robert Earl Abbott, 72, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, July 5, 2019 for a visitation from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. A service celebrating his life and Homegoing will follow at 5:00 p.m. His interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Please see the funeral home's website for more information.
