Robert Ellwood Larsen

April 12, 1938 - April 23, 2019

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Robert Ellwood Larsen, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 81.

Robert (Bob) was born on April 12, 1938, in Racine, Wisconsin, to Adolph and Emily Larsen. On August 9th, 1959, he married Irma Hildi Beutel. They raised one son, Tom, and two daughters, Robin and Debbie.

All his life, Robert was a builder, an inventor, a creative genius, and an indomitable businessman. Over the years, he founded at least ten different companies and partnerships, and assisted his friends and children is starting many more. In 1973, in the basement of the house that he built on Autumn Drive, he founded Elwood Electronics, which would grow up to be the Elwood Corporation, with six divisions and more than 75 employees. He touched many lives, helped everyone who asked it of him, and died trying to cure the infirmary of old age. His final company, 128K, was dedicated to creating products to help the elderly.

Robert was preceded in death by his father and mother, his two brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his wife Irma, his three children, Tom Larsen, Robin Stearns and Debbie Hoffman, his two sons-in-law, Howard Stearns and Dave Hoffman, and his five grandchildren, Shannon, Caitlin, and Thomas Stearns, and Adelaide and Robert Elwood (Woods) Hoffman, and innumerable nieces, nephews, relations, and friends.

A memorial celebration will be held at The Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Avenue, Racine, Wisconsin, on Sunday, June 2nd, at 2 pm.