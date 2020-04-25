Robert "Robb" F. Kaminskis

June 17, 1958 - April 21, 2020

Robert "Robb" F. Kaminskis, 61, of Honey Creek, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin on June 17, 1958, he was the son of John and Irene (nee Botz) Kaminskis II. His early life was spent in Racine, where he graduated from Case High School Class of 1976. On June 22, 2002, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sherry Bishop. Following marriage, they resided in Mt. Pleasant before moving to Honey Creek 11 years ago.

Robb was a 21-year veteran firefighter with the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department. He was an owner of Beaver Creek Outfitting and a hunting guide for 30 plus years. He was a member of the SWIFT Riders Horse Riding Club, Wisconsin Conservation Congress and an NRA member. Robb was passionate about his horses, hunting, fishing, woodworking and raising chickens. He was an extreme hobbyist, enjoying leatherworking, cooking, and trying new recipes for his family and friends. He truly was a jack of all trades. He adored and loved his family, whether they were blood family or from his firefighting family, or family from any of his many hobbies, particularly his horse-riding community.

Robb is survived by his wife, Sherry; mother of his children, Ann Winter; children, Brittany (Jovan) Lazarevich, John (Ashley Jones) Kaminskis and Arianna Kiesler; grandchildren, Rajo, Milena and Amelia Lazarevich and Aubrey Kaminskis; and siblings, Hope (Jim) Krenzke and Garret (Abby) Kaminskis. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joan Widmar; brother-in-law, Willard "Bill" Widmar, Sr.; sister, Kathleen Kaminskis; and son, Robert F. Kaminskis, Jr. as well as many aunts, uncles, and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, to be dispersed among his many hobbies.

Robb's family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Nate (Julie) Vance, his SFS family, his SWIFT Rider family, the Dover Inn Breakfast Crew, his boys from BNO, the Sunday Dinner family, his fire service family, and his horse trailer driving Uber Tim (Maddie) Schmidt, and Dr. Steven Welka and staff, and Dr. Martin Bauer and staff.

Due to the current social distancing procedures, a Celebration of Life for Robb will be held at a later date.

